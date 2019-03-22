Kings' Anze Kopitar: Leads comeback with two points

Kopitar scored the game-winning goal and added a helper in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Kopitar has five points in his last three games, after he went without a point in his previous five outings. Kopitar is at 53 points (21 goals, 32 helpers) in 72 games this season. His 0.74 points-per-game pace is the second-worst of his career, behind only the 0.68 clip he registered in 2016-17.