Kopitar recorded a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Florida. That production included a goal and an assist on the power play.

Kopitar led the charge in a failed comeback attempt, which saw the Kings erase three quarters of a 4-0 third-period deficit. The 32-year-old pivot has been one of the few bright spots for the offensively challenged Kings, racking up 17 goals and 43 points through 49 games.