Kings' Anze Kopitar: Leads failed comeback bid
Kopitar recorded a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Florida. That production included a goal and an assist on the power play.
Kopitar led the charge in a failed comeback attempt, which saw the Kings erase three quarters of a 4-0 third-period deficit. The 32-year-old pivot has been one of the few bright spots for the offensively challenged Kings, racking up 17 goals and 43 points through 49 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.