Kings' Anze Kopitar: Leads Kings to 4-1 win

Kopitar scored two goals (one on the power play) and added an assist during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

After a dreadful showing in 2016-17, Kopitar has been a dominant scorer through 25 games this season with 12 goals, 28 points and 62 shots. His ice time is up to a career-high 22:25 per game and has been especially dangerous with the man advantage (two goals and eight assists). It's definitely worth noting that Kopitar's 19.4 shooting percentage is way above his career 12.1 mark entering this season, so a goal-scoring slump likely looms.