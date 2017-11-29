Kings' Anze Kopitar: Leads Kings to 4-1 win
Kopitar scored two goals (one on the power play) and added an assist during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Detroit.
After a dreadful showing in 2016-17, Kopitar has been a dominant scorer through 25 games this season with 12 goals, 28 points and 62 shots. His ice time is up to a career-high 22:25 per game and has been especially dangerous with the man advantage (two goals and eight assists). It's definitely worth noting that Kopitar's 19.4 shooting percentage is way above his career 12.1 mark entering this season, so a goal-scoring slump likely looms.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...