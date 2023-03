Kopitar scored four goals in the Kings' 6-5 shootout victory over Winnipeg on Tuesday.

It was the sixth hat trick and second four-goal game of Kopitar's career. He's up to 24 markers and 57 points in 62 contests this season. Kopitar was held off the scoresheet in his previous two games, but before that he scored eight goals and 16 points over 10 contests from Jan. 24-Feb. 23.