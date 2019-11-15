Kopitar scored once and assisted twice in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Kopitar opened the scoring in the first period with his seventh goal of the year. The star center then added helpers on Adrian Kempe's late equalizer and Alex Iafallo's game-winning goal in overtime. Kopitar's point streak is at five games (three goals, five helpers), and he has 21 points through 19 contests in 2019-20.