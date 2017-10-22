Kings' Anze Kopitar: Leads the charge against Columbus

Kopitar scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets.

Kopitar dominated Columbus, recording a plus-5 rating and bringing his point total to 11 on the season. He's only been held off the scoresheet twice in six games and is a prime reason why the Kings remain the only team in the NHL without a regulation loss. Kopitar struggled in 2016-17, but his potential bounce-back campaign is off to a great start. With a fantastic plus-11 rating and consistent point production, Kopitar deserves to be in your lineup every game.