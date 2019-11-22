Kings' Anze Kopitar: Lights lamp in blowout
Kopitar scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.
Kopitar scored the second of three Kings goals in the first period. His tally ultimately stood as the game-winner. Kopitar saw a six-game point streak snapped in Monday's loss to the Coyotes, but he's laid the foundation for another positive run. Kopitar has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) through 22 games this season.
