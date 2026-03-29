Kings' Anze Kopitar: Lights lamp Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kopitar scored a goal, added two PIM and blocked three shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Mammoth.
Kopitar got the Kings on the board in the first period, but the Mammoth's offense was overwhelming. This tally snapped a three-game point drought for the center. He's up to 12 goals, 34 points, 85 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 30 hits and a plus-15 rating over 58 appearances. Kopitar will look to give everything he's got over the last few weeks of the regular season as he looks to get one more chance in the playoffs in his farewell campaign.
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