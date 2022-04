Kopitar scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Kopitar deflected in an Alexander Edler shot at 9:16 of the second period, and that goal stood as the game-winner. Through nine games in April, Kopitar has two goals and five helpers. The star center is at 64 points, 205 shots, 70 hits, 69 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 79 contests this season.