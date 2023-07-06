Kopitar inked a two-year, $14 million contract extension with LA on Thursday.

Kopitar has one season left on his eight-year, $80 million contract, so he's now locked up through 2025-26. He had 28 goals and 74 points in 82 contests last season, making it the 14th time in his 17-campaign career in which he's finished with at least 60 points. Kopitar will turn 36 years old in August, so the Kings are taking a bit of a risk by committing to him at a high cap hit for the next three seasons, but it also provides LA with continuity given that the forward has spent his entire NHL career with the Kings and is now likely to retire wearing their jersey.