Kopitar produced an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Kopitar has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 10-11. He has a goal, a helper and seven shots over his last two contests. For the season, the 35-year-old center is up to 11 tallies, 20 helpers, 84 shots, 50 blocked shots, 44 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 42 appearances.