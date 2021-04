Kopitar notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Kopitar set up Dustin Brown for the Kings' first goal of the game. The 33-year-old Kopitar continues to be a strong playmaker this year with eight goals and 31 assists through 36 contests. The center has added 80 shots, 21 power-play points and a plus-1 rating from his top-line assignment.