Kings' Anze Kopitar: Looks to be in midseason form

Kopitar generated a plus-3 rating and found twine in Sunday's 4-2 home win over the Red Wings.

Kopitar snuck up to the right wing upon realizing that first-line companions, Illya Kovalchuk and Alex Iaffalo, fooled the Wings defense with a quick zone entry, and the Kings captain lifted a nice backhand over the shoulder of Jonathan Bernier. A two-time Selke Trophy winner, Kopitar is averaging an absurd 23:02 of ice time on the young season; most defensemen can't even handle that much rink run.