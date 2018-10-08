Kings' Anze Kopitar: Looks to be in midseason form
Kopitar generated a plus-3 rating and found twine in Sunday's 4-2 home win over the Red Wings.
Kopitar snuck up to the right wing upon realizing that first-line companions, Illya Kovalchuk and Alex Iaffalo, fooled the Wings defense with a quick zone entry, and the Kings captain lifted a nice backhand over the shoulder of Jonathan Bernier. A two-time Selke Trophy winner, Kopitar is averaging an absurd 23:02 of ice time on the young season; most defensemen can't even handle that much rink run.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...