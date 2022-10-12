Kopitar posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kopitar set up an Adrian Kempe goal in the third period. The 35-year-old Kopitar had a resurgent 2021-22 with 67 points in contests, and he's already on the scoresheet this year. He remains the Kings' top center and should continue to see significant minutes in all situations. With Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe as wingers, it's safe to assume Kopitar can continue to be a productive playmaker at center.