Kopitar (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

The Kings activated Corey Perry (personal) from non-roster status in a corresponding move. Kopitar will miss his third straight game against Edmonton on Saturday and won't be eligible to play against Dallas on Monday. However, it remains unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has collected six goals, 21 points, 49 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 19 hits in 37 appearances this season.