Kings' Anze Kopitar: Multi-point night against Chicago
Kopitar recorded his 14th goal of the season and added a helper in Sunday's win over the Blackhawks.
Kopitar has scored four times over his last four games and is up to 31 points in 28 games. The top-line center is having a fantastic bounce-back campaign and has already surpassed the 12 goals he recorded all of last season. His consistent offensive production and ability to dominate a game make him one of the most reliable fantasy centers around. Keep him rolling.
