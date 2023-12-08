Kopitar picked up three assists Thursday in a 4-0 win over Montreal.

Kopitar is on a three-game, five-assist streak, and he has 24 points, including 10 goals, in 23 games this season. He and teammate Trevor Moore, who scored a goal Thursday, became the second pair of teammates in NHL history to each have an 11-game road point streak to start a season. Who did they join? None other than Edmonton's Wayne Gretzky and Jarri Kurri (12 games; 1984-85). Kopitar is a huge reason that the Kings are among the NHL's most impressive teams this season. There's no quit in this 36-year-old pivot.