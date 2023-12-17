Kopitar scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kraken.

Kopitar cashed in late in the second period, but the Kings couldn't guide a 2-1 lead to the finish line. This was his second game in a row with a power-play tally, and he's racked up four power-play points among his eight points over seven games in December. For the season, the 36-year-old center has 12 goals, 27 points (nine with the man advantage), 55 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 27 outings.