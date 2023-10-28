Kopitar scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

Kopitar's third-period tally tied the game at 4-4, erasing the Kings' three-goal deficit. The center continues to provide consistency on offense with at least one point in six of seven games this season. He's at four goals, four helpers, 17 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. Friday's game was just the second time this season, Kopitar has finished with less than 20 minutes of ice time -- he's showing no signs of slowing down at age 36.