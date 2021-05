Kopitar scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Kopitar struck at 19:04 of the third period, which gave the Ducks no time to respond. The 33-year-old center is up to 12 goals, 47 points, 109 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 48 contests. The only thing holding him back from another 60-point season is the truncated schedule. Kopitar has been consistently excellent in 2020-21 with only two multi-game point droughts all year, and none longer than three outings.