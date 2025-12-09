Kopitar scored a goal, put three shots on net and dished out two hits in Monday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Kopitar tallied the go-ahead goal under four minutes into the final period of play. With the twine finder, Kopitar has six goals, nine assists, 42 shots on goal and 21 blocks through 25 games this season. The 38-year-old center has four goals in his last 10 games and is heating up offensively. While his numbers aren't on pace to match his point output from the past few seasons, he scores with enough consistency to give him fantasy relevance in nearly all formats. Kopitar is seven tallies away from 1,300 points, which is a milestone he should comfortably hit before retiring at the end of this season.