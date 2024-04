Kopitar scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Kopitar's hot stretch continued despite the Kings' loss Monday. The veteran center has eight goals and five assists over his last nine outings. For the season, he's at 26 tallies, 40 helpers, 125 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 74 appearances. The 36-year-old continues to excel in all zones as a top-line option.