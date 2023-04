Kopitar tallied a power-play goal in the Kings' 5-4 overtime loss to Edmonton in Game 4 on Sunday.

Kopitar is up to two goals and six points in four playoff appearances this year. His efforts are the latest chapter in what's been a great career for the 35-year-old. Through 90 career postseason contests, he has 24 goals and 76 points. Kopitar's marker Sunday put LA up 3-0 late in the first period, but Edmonton rallied from there to spoil the Kings' night.