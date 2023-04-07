Kopitar scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kopitar had a goal overturned early in the contest, but he was able to get it back. Unfortunately for the Kings, the captain's tally cut the deficit to 5-1. Kopitar had been limited to five assists over his last nine outings, a span in which the Kings have gone from outscoring their problems to a lot of tight and defensive battles. The center is at 27 goals, 69 points, 161 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 67 hits and a plus-18 rating through 79 appearances.