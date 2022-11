Kopitar scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Kopitar struck at 5:06 of the second period, the second of four Kings goals in a span of 6:15 during the middle frame. The 35-year-old has gotten his offense back on track with four points in his last four games. For the season, the star center has two tallies, eight helpers, 19 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 11 hits and a minus-2 rating through 11 contests.