Kings' Anze Kopitar: Nets tally on power play
Kopitar scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked four shots and dished two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Kopitar snapped a 13-game goal drought with his goal. It wasn't all bad during that span -- the Slovenian had 12 helpers between goals. He's up to 56 points (18 scores, 38 assists), 121 shots and a minus-1 rating in 63 appearances this season. Kopitar has a realistic shot at recording his eighth 70-point campaign.
