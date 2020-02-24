Kopitar scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked four shots and dished two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Kopitar snapped a 13-game goal drought with his goal. It wasn't all bad during that span -- the Slovenian had 12 helpers between goals. He's up to 56 points (18 scores, 38 assists), 121 shots and a minus-1 rating in 63 appearances this season. Kopitar has a realistic shot at recording his eighth 70-point campaign.