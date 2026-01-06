Kopitar (lower body) is day-to-day, per Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period on Tuesday.

Kopitar sustained his lower-body injury Monday against the Wild and was ruled out by the team during the middle frame. The Kings play Wednesday at home versus San Jose, and the team will likely not rush Kopitar back into the lineup if he's anything less than 100 percent healthy given that he's 38 years old. The Kings are already thin up the middle, so a center may be recalled from AHL Ontario if Kopitar is unable to suit up Wednesday.