Kopitar scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Senators.

He was on the edge of the crease and hammered in a loose puck at 8:55 of the second. Kopitar has five goals and five assists in 10 games to sit in a tie with Adrian Kempe for second on the team. He may be 36, but there are no signs of slowing down for a guy with 1,302 regular-season games on his stat sheet.