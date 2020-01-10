Kopitar registered an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Kopitar has a goal and two helpers through a modest three-game point streak. The 32-year-old center is up to 40 points (16 tallies, 24 assists) in 46 games overall this season. He's likely to exceed last year's 60-point effort, but it's doubtful he ascends as high as the 92 points he had in 2017-18. The assist Thursday was the 600th of Kopitar's career.