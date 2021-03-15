Kopitar produced an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Kopitar set up Kurtis MacDermid for the Kings' lone goal at 6:07 of the third period. The helper assured Kopitar would bounce back quickly from his six-game point streak ending in Friday's 2-0 shutout loss to the Avalanche. The 33-year-old center has seven goals, 25 assists, 59 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 27 outings.