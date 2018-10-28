Kings' Anze Kopitar: Notches assist in win

Kopitar had an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over New York.

Kopitar's assist Sunday was his first of the season and the Slovenian centerman has managed just four points in 10 games so far. Still, his effort helped Los Angeles snap a six-game losing streak and now Kopitar and the Kings will enjoy three days off, their next game coming Thursday against the Flyers.

