Kings' Anze Kopitar: Notches two assists in Saturday's loss

Kopitar picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding six shots, two blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

The 30-year-old continues to pile up the points, and Kopitar now has five multi-point performances in the last 13 games while recording five goals and 15 points over that stretch. He hasn't had an 80-point season since 2009-10, when he racked up a career-high 81, but he appears set to blow past that mark down the stretch.