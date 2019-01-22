Kings' Anze Kopitar: Notches two points
Kopitar scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's win over the Blues.
Kopitar set up Drew Doughty's power-play goal in the second period, and he netted one of his own on a two-on-one late in the same frame. Kopitar is having a stellar beginning to 2019 with five goals and eight points in nine games. He now has a long break with the Kings' next game Feb. 2 versus the Islanders.
