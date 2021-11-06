Kopitar produced an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Kopitar helped out on Adrian Kempe's goal in the final seconds of the second period. The 34-year-old Kopitar has been excellent overall this year with seven goals, seven helpers, 36 shots, 13 hits and 14 blocks through 11 contests. Considering he had a three-game point drought in late October, his production is a little more impressive, although fantasy managers will have to hope he doesn't get too streaky.