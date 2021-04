Kopitar notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Kopitar had the secondary assist on Alex Iafallo's first-period tally. With helpers in four of the last six games, Kopitar is showing no signs of slowing down in the final month of the season. The 33-year-old center has 41 points, 88 shots and a minus-3 rating through 39 appearances.