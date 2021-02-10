Kopitar scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Kopitar tallied in the second period to get the Kings on the board. It's his second goal in as many games, and he's riding a three-game point streak. The 33-year-old center has a sparkling 15 points in 12 contests this year, so he should be kept active on fantasy rosters.