Kopitar scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.
Kopitar tallied in the second period to get the Kings on the board. It's his second goal in as many games, and he's riding a three-game point streak. The 33-year-old center has a sparkling 15 points in 12 contests this year, so he should be kept active on fantasy rosters.
