Kopitar scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Kopitar opened the scoring at 2:47 of the first period. He later set up a Jeff Carter insurance tally in the third. Kopitar's fantastic start to the year has him at 17 points (10 on the power play) through 13 contests. His goal Thursday was his first with the man advantage to go with nine power-play assists. Keep Kopitar locked into fantasy lineups, as he'll get his offense regardless of how bad the team around him performs.