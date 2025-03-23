Kopitar scored a power-play goal, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Kopitar snapped a three-game slump with his second multi-point effort of March. Both of his points came in the first period as the Kings had a 3-0 lead by the intermission, which was already enough for the win. The center has four goals and five assists over his last 11 outings. For the season, the 37-year-old is up to 17 goals, 38 helpers, 18 power-play points, 85 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 68 appearances.