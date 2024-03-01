Kopitar scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-3 in a 5-1 win over the Canucks on Thursday.

Kopitar's second-period tally ended up being the game-winner, and he also set up a Kevin Fiala insurance tally in the third. This was Kopitar's first multi-point effort since Jan. 13. In the 19 games in between, he was limited to nine points, six of which have come in the last eight contests. The star center is up to 50 points (17 on the power play), 104 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 59 appearances this season.