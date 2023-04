Kopitar scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Kopitar has three multi-point efforts over his last six games, notching two goals and six assists in that span. The center finished the regular season with 28 tallies, 74 points, 169 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating in 82 contests. He'll look to lead the Kings from the top line in their first-round series against the Oilers.