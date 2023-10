Kopitar scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Kopitar tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period tally, and he also helped out on Adrian Kempe's empty-netter. Through six contests, Kopitar has been quietly effective with three goals and four helpers. He's added 13 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating while playing in his usual top-line role with big minutes in all situations.