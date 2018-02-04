Kings' Anze Kopitar: One of five multi-point producers in rout
Kopitar dialed in a goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-0 home win over the Coyotes.
Kopitar only received five seconds of ice time with the man advantage, but he made it count by earning a secondary apple in that special teams situation. Kopitar is averaging an absurd 21:52 TOI this season -- with 2:51 taking place on the power play -- so you can be sure that he'd ordinarily be situated in that spot. This game simply got out of hand quickly, and it allowed Kings coach John Stevens to reallocate the minutes for his team.
