Kopitar scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Kopitar snapped some droughts Wednesday -- he had gone five games without a point and 12 contests without a goal before opening the scoring at 2:55 of the first period. The 36-year-old rarely goes on extended dry spells. Even with the skid, he's managed 15 goals, 40 points, 85 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 45 appearances this season.