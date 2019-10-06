Kings' Anze Kopitar: Opens with a goal and two assists

Kopitar scored a goal and added two assists with four shots and two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Oilers.

Kopitar also won 14 of 21 faceoffs in Saturday's season opener, punctuating a terrific all-around start to the year for the 14th-year King. He saw his production dip from 35 goals in 2017-18 to 22 last season, and his point totals from 92 to 60, but he might be able to settle in somewhere in between those numbers in 2019-20.