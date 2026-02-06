Kopitar logged an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

This was Kopitar's first point in four games since he returned from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for 11 contests. The 38-year-old has resumed his top-six role, but his farewell season continues to be lacking in production. He's now at 22 points, 51 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-12 rating over 41 appearances. He's never finished a season below the 40-point mark, but he's at risk of doing that in 2025-26.