Kopitar recorded two assists in a 4-1 victory over Vancouver on Sunday.

Kopitar's second helper was recorded while LA had the man advantage. He's up to 26 goals and 68 points in 77 outings in 2022-23, including 18 power-play points. That's more points than he's recorded in a season since his 92-point 2017-18 campaign. Kopitar was going through a bit of a rough patch entering Sunday's action, having been held off the scoresheet over his previous four outings, but perhaps the 35-year-old will end the season on a strong note.