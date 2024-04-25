Kopitar scored the game-winning goal, added two assists, went plus-3 and logged four hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Kopitar set up both of Adrian Kempe's first-period tallies before sealing the Kings' win with the game-winning goal at 2:07 of overtime. The 36-year-old Kopitar was held off the scoresheet in Game 1, but he'll be a key part of the Kings' overall game plan in this series. He produced 26 goals, 44 assists, 133 shots on net and 65 blocked shots in 81 regular-season appearances.