Kings' Anze Kopitar: Pockets goal in victory

Kopitar found the back of the net during Thursday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

After scoring just 12 goals in 76 games last season, Kopitar already has seven in his first 10 games played this year. The 30-year-old center has been a wonderful , all-around fantasy asset, scoring 12 points, racking up 26 shots on goal, and posting a plus-9 rating. He should have no problem surpassing his disappointing 52-point total from last season.