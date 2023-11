Kopitar logged a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Kopitar set up a Carl Grundstrom goal in the first period. The helper extended Kopitar's point streak to five games (three goals, three assists). The 36-year-old center is up to 14 points, 30 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 13 contests in his usual top-line role with playing time in all situations.