Kings' Anze Kopitar: Point streak reaches five games
Kopitar recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Kopitar's season-opening point streak stands at five games, during which he's produced two goals and six helpers. He's added 19 shots on goal in that span. It's still early, but this looks much more like his 92-point effort from 2017-18 rather than his 60-point campaign last year.
